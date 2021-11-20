Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Buys $530,000.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NAUT opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

