Insider Buying: Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLTK opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

