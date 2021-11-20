Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Sells $69,692.22 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Germaine Cota sold 826 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $19,460.56.

Shares of EGHT opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

