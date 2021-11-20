Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Chemed stock opened at $504.25 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.81.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
