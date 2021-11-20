Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $504.25 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

