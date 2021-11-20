Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells 7,070 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average of $145.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

