Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXP stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $165.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

