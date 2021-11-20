Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EXP stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $165.69.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.
