Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells 5,152 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $850,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EXP stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

