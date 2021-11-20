Insider Selling: Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Director Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.