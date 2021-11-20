Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $141,520.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00.

EA stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.10 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

