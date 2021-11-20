Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells 4,837 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

