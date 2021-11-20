Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) President Sells $160,887.28 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00.

Greenlane stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

