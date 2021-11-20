Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $1,597,500.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.
Thryv stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $41.86.
Several analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 67.8% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $11,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
