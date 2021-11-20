Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $1,597,500.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

Thryv stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 67.8% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $11,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.