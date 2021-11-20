Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $462,750.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twilio stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.60 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.36 and a 200-day moving average of $345.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

