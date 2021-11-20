Insider Selling: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00.

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 million and a PE ratio of -34.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in urban-gro by 382.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

