Insider Selling: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00.
NASDAQ UGRO opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 million and a PE ratio of -34.61.
urban-gro Company Profile
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
