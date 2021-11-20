Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

