Insider Selling: Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.59), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($595,897.57).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,173 ($54.52) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,858.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,824.87. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

