Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $311,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,832 shares of company stock worth $2,165,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

