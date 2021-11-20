Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $24.32

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $23.57. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IAS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

