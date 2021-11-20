InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Stake Cut by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $66.77 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

