Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.78 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.78 billion and approximately $269.58 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $42.66 or 0.00071797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00070117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.55 or 0.07305986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,631.82 or 1.00371946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,812,839 coins and its circulating supply is 182,332,615 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.