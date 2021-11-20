InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000.

Shares of IPVI remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

