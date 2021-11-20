Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.11.

ITP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$25.24 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.18 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

