Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.48-11.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.165-12.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.15 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

INTU stock traded up $63.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $692.34. 3,615,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.24. Intuit has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

