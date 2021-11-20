Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $63.40 on Friday, hitting $692.34. 3,615,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

