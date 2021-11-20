Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $584.00 to $696.00. The stock had previously closed at $628.94, but opened at $716.20. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit shares last traded at $706.75, with a volume of 30,571 shares.
INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.
In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.24.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
