Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $584.00 to $696.00. The stock had previously closed at $628.94, but opened at $716.20. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit shares last traded at $706.75, with a volume of 30,571 shares.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

