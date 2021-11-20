Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PDP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. 53,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,614. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

