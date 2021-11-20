Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 152 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,037,000.

