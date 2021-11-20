Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,187 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Cohen & Steers worth $32,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of CNS stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.