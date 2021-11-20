Invesco Ltd. Buys 141,067 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 243.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,067 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $29,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PSB opened at $179.01 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.50 and a 1 year high of $181.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average of $159.40.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

