Invesco Ltd. Buys 68,195 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 991,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $30,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $2,276,000. Man Group plc grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 154,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -39.46. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

