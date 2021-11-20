Invesco Ltd. Has $30.65 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.05% of South Jersey Industries worth $30,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,673,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

SJI stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.