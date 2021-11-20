Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.26 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.