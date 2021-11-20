Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 32.5% in October

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period.

IUS stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

