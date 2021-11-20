Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $108.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.