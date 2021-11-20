iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 145.40 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.68. The firm has a market cap of £159.62 million and a P/E ratio of 15.98. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62.

In other iomart Group news, insider Richard Masters bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,941 ($6,455.45). Also, insider Scott Cunningham bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

