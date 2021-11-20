ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.79. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 752,952 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.32.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of ION Geophysical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

