iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

SHY opened at $85.77 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

