iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.70. 22,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.