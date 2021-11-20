iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.70. 22,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $52.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.
