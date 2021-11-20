iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.07

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.07 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 1220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.