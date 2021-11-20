iShares MSCI Chile ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,724% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,210 call options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 199,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,955 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

