iShares MSCI Chile ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,724% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,210 call options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 199,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,955 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.