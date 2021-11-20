iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 599.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

