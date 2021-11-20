iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

