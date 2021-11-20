IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

IsoEnergy stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. IsoEnergy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.25.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.