iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) CFO Buys $41,840.00 in Stock

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) CFO Tracy Curley bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ISPC opened at $4.92 on Friday. iSpecimen Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iSpecimen in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

