Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ISCNF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 262,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Isracann Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.