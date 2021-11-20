Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISCNF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 262,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Isracann Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

