Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in October

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,776,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the October 14th total of 3,186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,920.3 days.

Italgas stock remained flat at $$6.33 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. Italgas has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

