Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 57.0% in October

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,220,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 21,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665,460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507,325 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,134,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after buying an additional 5,676,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 35,143,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,166,441. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

