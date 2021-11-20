Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report sales of $525.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.60 million. Itron reported sales of $525.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. Itron has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.85, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

