J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

