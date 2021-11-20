Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAGX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

JAGX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 441,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

